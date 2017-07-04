ED notice unjustified, politically motivated: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while terming the so-called notice issued by New Delhi’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) as unjustified and politically motivated has said that the authorities are plotting to tarnish the stature of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and his colleagues.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the move is an attempt to pressurize and intimidate Gilani and the resistance leadership. The ED had served a notice to Syed Ali Gilani and others in a fifteen-year-old fake case.

“The notice is a pressure tactic aimed at deterring the pro-freedom people from advocating their just cause. No foreign exchange was recovered from Gilani’s house in the raid of 2002,” he said. Refuting the charges levelled by Indian agencies, the spokesman said that counsel for Gilani in person has filed the rejoinder.

He said, “Delhi has tried all its moves to cow down Gilani’s resolve and these state-sponsored tactics won’t deter us from pursuing our mission nor will these coercions, suppressive and aggressive measures make us to surrender”.—KMS