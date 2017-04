Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday withdrew the notification of Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan.

Separate petitions titled ‘Lubna Iqbal vs Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan’ and ‘Tahira Tanveer vs Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan’ were accepted by the ECP and issued withdrawal order of Mayor’s notification.

The ECP said follow up action in both cases shall be taken up in accordance with law.—APP

Related