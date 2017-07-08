ECP will not use BVMs in by-polls

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that Biometric Verification Machines (BVMs) will not be used in Karachi by-election being held on July 9. According to an official of ECP, the decision was made due to unavailability of thumb impression record of voters from the department concerned. He said that the concerned ECP staff also require one month training on these machines and now it is not possible to use these machines on trial basis in this bye-election. He said that a complete data of electoral rolls will be feed in these biometric machines, which will further ensure transparency in scrutinizing the voters’ names. He said that the report on results of scrutiny of pilot testing will be presented before the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms. —APP