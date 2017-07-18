ECP wants politicians’ accounts’ statement by Aug 29

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked the political parties to submit their statement of accounts for financial year 2016-17 by August 29, 2017. According to ECP, the commission has reminded the political parties that in terms of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, they have to file with the commission their statement of accounts.

Under Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every political party will submit to the Commission within sixty days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of bank accounts of the party on form-I duly audited by a Chartered Accountant, containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities. The statement of accounts of the party is required to be accompanied by a certificate signed by the party leader stating that no funds from any source prohibited under Political Parties Order, 2002, were received by the party and that the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted in form-I as prescribed under the Political Parties Rules, 2002, it added. The ECP said that printed forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The ECP advised leaders of all the political parties to submit the statement of accounts of their parties, duly audited by a Chartered Accountant, by August 29, 2017 positively.—APP