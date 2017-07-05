ECP verdict on July 10

Contempt case against Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in the contempt of court case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, on Tuesday gave Imran Khan a week to submit his reply.

At the last hearing on June 19, the ECP had adjourned proceedings till Tuesday giving Imran a ‘last chance’ to file his reply in the case after the PTI counsel had said Imran was out of station. The contempt proceedings against the PTI chief were initiated after Khan accused the ECP of political bias in the case against the PTI’s ‘foreign funding’ initiated on the petition of disgruntled former party leader Akbar Babar.

During Tuesday’s hearing, PTI counsel Shahid Gondal informed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan that Imran has finalised his reply but will submit it after consultations with Babar Awan, a seasoned lawyer who has recently joined the party and replaced Gondal. The CEC came down hard on the PTI counsel’s ‘excuses’, saying the respondent continues to change lawyers, adding that Awan is not registered as a counsel for the PTI chairman.