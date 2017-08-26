ECP to use biometric verification machines

NA-120 election

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to use biometric verification machines on experimental basis during Sept 17 by-elections in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency.

According to reports, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Raza Khan.

It was decided in the meeting that the biometric verification machines will initially be installed at 39 out of 100 polling stations.

The election authorities have decided not to use electronic voting machines in the by-polls in NA-120 where nearly 321,000 voters are registered. Yesterday, ECP officials said military troops will be deployed across the NA-120 constituency for security.