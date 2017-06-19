ECP to hear contempt cases against Imran Khan, Danial Aziz after Eid

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended hearing of contempt cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Danial Aziz till Eid-ul-Fitr.

ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan resumed hearing of contempt cases against Imran Khan and Danial Aziz.

PTI Chairman again failed to produce his reply in the case. His counsel informed the bench that his client was unable to put signature on the reply. The Election Commission asked the counsel of the PTI to submit the reply on the next hearing to be on July 4.

Meanwhile, Danial Aziz also submitted reply in ECP in contempt case. Chief election commissioner told Danial Aziz that his reply was unauthentic. Aziz informed court that he wanted to travel abroad upon which ECP suspended hearing against him till July 17.

Talking to media outside the ECP, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz rejected the allegations that have been leveled against him regarding the contempt of court.

Aziz once again bashed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and said, “He is a symbol of adversity.”

He said, “PML-N leaders have presented themselves for accountability but the PTI Chairman is trying to escape from it.” He said his party has always respected the institutions but Imran Khan is ridiculing them.

Founding member of PTI Akbar S Babar said, “PTI Chairman has failed to submit replies in any of the cases before the Election Commission. Imran Khan, the so called flag bearer of justice, is trampling upon the requirements of justice.”

Commenting on recently held PTI intra party polls, he said, “The party workers have rejected it as a large number of them did not particate in the process.”

Originally Published By NNI