ECP summons Nawaz on Sept 13

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan summoned sacked premier Nawaz Sharif on September 13 regarding a petition to ban ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N.

ECP has asked the ex-PM to either give an appearance at their Islamabad office on the due date or submit their response on the matter through a lawyer. ECP issued the summons along with these directions on Thursday.

The petition to ban PML-N was submitted by advocate Abdul Wahid after Supreme Court ousted Nawaz Sharif in Panama case verdict. The petitioner also demanded ECP to ban all political activities of the PML-N leader.

Nawaz Sharif left for London on Wednesday to meet his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz who has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Kulsoom Nawaz is also contesting NA-120 by-poll as PML-N candidate which is due on September 17.