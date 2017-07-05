‘ECP showed unusual restrain in Imran’s case’

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader MNA Danyal Aziz has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has demonstrated unusual restrain and patience in cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan. Talking to newsmen outside ECP on Tuesday, Aziz said that Imran had made so many excuses to avoid filing reply in the ECP on foreign funding and other cases that he has left with no other option but to face it.

He added that no one moved to ECP for initiating contempt of court proceeding against Imran rather the ECP had itself taken suo motu notice of his outburst against the ECP. He claimed that Imran ran campaign against ECP, which was based on total lies. He added that the restrain ECP showed in Imran case was never demonstrated by institution.—INP