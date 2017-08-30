ECP sets up desk for registering voters  

Rawalpindi

The District Election Commission Rawalpindi has set up a desk to facilitate the people to get them enlisted in the voters list and get corrected any errors in the voters list for the 2018 election. The main task is to create awareness among the voters about the importance of their vote and to ensure maximum turnout of the people, said a press release here Tuesday. The commission will provide necessary information to the people and a Google map will provide all information regarding polling station, basic information for casting of vote. The Commission will take steps to ensure high turnout. District election commissioners Bakhtiar ul Mulk and Mohammad Naeem, during a ‘meet the press’ programme here, said the people could get their names registered in the voters list and form A was available at the Election Commission Office.—APP

