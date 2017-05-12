ECP sends details of PM, Safdar’s assets to JIT

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday forwarded details of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and Captain Safdar’s assets to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was constituted by Supreme Court to probe into Panamagate case.

The commission also sent the nomination papers of both to the team to precede the investigation. During the meeting headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia, JIT asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide complete record of the Hudaibya Paper Mills case.

Terms of Reference (ToRs) were also reviewed in the session that was attended by JIT members State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Amer Aziz, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Bilal Rasool, Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Brigadier Nauman Saeed, Military Intelligence’s (MI) Brigadier Kamran Khursheed and Director of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Irfan Mangi.

According to reports, JIT would seek assistance of experts from FIA and other departments to ensure fair investigation whereas it would also comprehensively review court’s decisions and available documents. The investigation team will submit a progress report after every two weeks to the apex court whereas it is also supposed to complete probe within two months.—INP