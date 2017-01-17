ECP seeks foreign funding details from PTI

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has submitted an unconditional apology in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a party funding case.

Imran Khan had called the ECP biased in a verdict it had given on January 9 and submitted a petition calling t for review . The apology was submitted by Khan’s counsel on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza told the PTI lawyer to submit a written apology in the court. Expressing his displeasure over the review petition he said, “I curse politics. You alone are enough to spread blases.”

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan requested the ECP to adjourn the hearing as the same case is pending before Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It should be mentioned here that the ECP earlier took serious notice of his allegation regarding presence of government men in the ECP to rig 2018 general election.

Reacting to a statement of Imran Khan that the government had planted its men in the ECP to rig the 2018 election, the Commission said it was a prestigious national institution and was sincerely serving the nation for the constitutional assignment entrusted to it.

“It strives to conduct free, fair and impartial elections and expect the citizens of Pakistan to assist it in fulfilling this national responsibility,” it added.

The PTI lawyer requested the ECP for a new date in the next month. However, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza said, “This has been happening for the last two and a half years. Should we stop doing our jobs?”

Demanding the PTI lawyer to submit details of party’s foreign funding, the ECP adjourned the hearing till January 24.

Related