ECP revives petition seeking Imran’s disqualification

SC seeks PTI chief’s answer on assets

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reinstated Hashim Ali Bhutta’s petition for the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, and directed PTI chief to submit his reply till May 23.

The petitioner’s counsel took the stance that his client’s petition was dismissed for not appearing at the hearing.

The lawyer continued that Hashim Ali Bhutta failed to appear before ECP only on January 16 due to the death of his aunt, and the petition was discharged on the same day. He requested ECP to restore the case.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s lawyer said the reasons are not valid to reinstate the petition, and it should be dismissed.

ECP reserved its decision for a while after hearing arguments of both sides, and then announced it.

Hashim Ali Bhutta had said that Imran Khan did not mention his Bani Gala residence and London flats when he declared his assets violating, Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, and should be disqualified.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chiarman Imran Khan to submit a detailed answer regarding his offshore companies, Bani Gala property and Niazi Services.

The epex court issued the order after conducting hearing of Hanif Abbasi’s petition against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that Hanif Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh has filed a miscellaneous application regarding the money trail of assets.

“Panama case was about the sitting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and this case is about the next Prime Minister of Pakistan,” said Akram Sheikh in SC.

CJP said it has been accused that PTI takes funds from prohibited sources. The second allegation, CJP continued, is that Niazi Services was not declared by Imran Khan in his assets, third is the suspicious money transaction from Pakistan to London, and fourth is that there is no money trail of the loan that was given back to Jemima.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari responded to these accusations and assured SC to submit the replies till Friday, and claimed that more documents will be provided than the applicant has demanded.