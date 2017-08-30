ECP recalls PP-4 by-election notification

City Reporter

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recalled its notification issued on August 2, 2017 regarding schedule of bye-election in constituency PP-4 Rawalpindi-IV. According to a notification issued by ECP, the previous notification has been recalled in pursuant to the order passed on August 17, 2017, by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in CMA No. 5493 of 2017 in Civil Appeal No 1083 of 2017 titled “Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti Vs Major (R) Iftikhar Mehmood Ka-yani”.

Related