ECP issues schedule for by-election in PS-114

City Reporter

Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday issued schedule of by-election in Karachi’s PS-114 constituency. As per the schedule, polling for by-election will be held on July 9, 2017. The seat has fallen vacant following election of PML-N MPA Irfanullah Marwat was declared null and void by an election tribunal on rigging charges. Nomination papers can be submitted from June 8 to 10. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be carried out from June 11 to 14. The final list of candidate will be displayed on June 17. The ECP has nominated Sain Buksh as returning officer for the constituency. The constituency comprised Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony and Akhtar Colony.