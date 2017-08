Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its estranged leader Ayesha Gulalai on a reference seeking her disqualification for levelling harassment allegations against the party chairman.

The ECP has issued notices to them for September 7. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had filed a reference with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the disqualification of Gulalai, who accused the party chief Imran Khan of harassment.— NNI