ECP issues notice to Imran on contempt application

Party funds case

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan over a contempt of court application in party funds case. On Monday, the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza Khan and comprising all four members, heard PTI’s party funds case.

Neither PTI’s counsel appeared before the ECP nor he submitted response in the case.

The applicant Akbar S Baber’s counsel in his arguments stated that PTI’s counsel Saqlain Haider tendered unconditional apology from the Commission, but Imran Khan had said that he had neither tendered apology over his remarks nor would do so. The counsel presented Khan’s interview to a private TV channel and his tweet in the commission. To which CEC remarked that if Imran Khan was adamant over his conduct then what they could do. He said that they were issuing notice to him to explain his position.—INP