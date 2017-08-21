ECP issues notice to PML-N over Nawaz handling party matters

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notice to the ruling PML-N, seeking its response to the objections raised by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Niaz Inqalabi, a member of the Islamabad Bar Association.

All three petitioners, in their respective applications, have argued that Nawaz Sharif has been overseeing the party affairs despite being disqualified, adding that PML-N cannot carry the former PM’s name following the Panamagate verdict.

The PML-N is also violating the Political Parties Order as it does not mention any provision for an acting president, said Babar Awan — the counsel for Yasmeen Rashid of PTI.

The ECP merged the three applications and issued a notice to PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, directing him to submit his reply by September 13.

Earlier in the day, the ECP rejected an application seeking disqualification of PTI Chief Imran Khan on the grounds that the petitioner was unable to pursue the case.

The petition was filed by Hashim Bhatta to disqualify Khan over submitting an affidavit of not receiving funds from prohibited sources, accusing him of hiding facts from the ECP. However, Bhatta and his lawyer failed to appear before the ECP on Monday.