ECP to initiate formal proceeding against Imran in contempt case

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday issued a detailed decision on contempt of court case against Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

The decision was issued by a five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza.

The commission in its decision said that under People’s Representative act and Article 204 of the constitution, the ECP has powers to take action on contempt of court. The commission said that the proceeding was being started against PTI chief Imran Khan under Article 103A of the Constitution of Pakistan, article 204 of People’s Representative Act and Contempt of Court Ordinance. In its decision, the commission while citing different cases of Supreme Court, said that the it could start contempt of court proceeding on application of any person and that thousands contempt of court applications had been filed in different courts of the country.

It said that the applicant who had submitted an application for contempt of court proceeding was a petitioner and direct party while Imran Khan did not submit written apology on his remarks on January 1. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a show-cause notice in the contempt of court case to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The ECP had remarked in its decision that it could take action against the contempt of court, as it was in ECP’s jurisdiction. Furthermore, PTI chief had been given the time till August 23 to submit his reply before the ECP.—NNI