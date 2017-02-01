ECP grants time for filing reply by Feb 15

Imran disqualification case

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday granted time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Bukkhari to submit reply on reference seeking disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan and Jahangir Tarin by February 15.

The ECP heard the references seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tarin as member of National Assembly, which were filed by PML-N MNAs and forwarded by Speaker National Assembly to ECP.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza Khan and applicant’s counsel exchanged interesting comments. PTI chief’s counsel Naeem Bukhari sought time for filing reply on the disqualification reference filed by PML-N lawmakers.

The CEC granted time for filing reply till February 14. Upon this, the applicants’ counsel Akram Sheikh remarked: “Valentine Day falls on February 14”. The court burst into laugh over it.—INP