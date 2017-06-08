ECP gives more time to Imran, Daniyal to reply

Contempt cases

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday gave more time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to submit his reply in a contempt of court case against him.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Muhammad Raza put off the hearing until June 19 on the request of the PTI chairman’s counsel, who sought some time to submit the reply on his behalf.

During previous hearing, the ECP had rejected the PTI chairman’s response in the case and gave him another chance to submit a fresh reply.

The PTI chief failed to submit reply on contempt of court case on Wednesday. PTI counsel told the court that he could not contact Imran Khan regarding the notice as he was in Nathia Gali.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said that the case of contempt of court is actually a case of misunderstanding. He had requested the commission to quash the case. Fawad Chaudhry had submitted Khan’s response to the ECP bench, prompting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza to ask the counsel to review his client’s response. “The matter of contempt of court is actually a case of misunderstanding,” read Chaudhry.

The CEC responded, “After reviewing the response, it is clear that Imran Khan has taken back the review petition, however, he has yet to apologise.”

Meanwhile, the ECP directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz to submit his response to a contempt of court case against him by June 13.

PTI leader Muhammad Joiya had approached the commission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Daniyal Aziz for leveling ill-founded allegations against the national institutions, including the ECP, for being what he said biased towards the party.

Speaking to newsmen outside the ECP, Aziz refuted the allegations of targeting national institutions.—INP

