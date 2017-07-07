ECP dissatisfied with Imran’s reply

Disqualification petition

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s reply to a petition filed by Hashim Ali Bhutta seeking his disqualification on charges of collecting party funds from prohibited sources.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza – who was heading the ECP bench suggested that the defendants offer straightforward answers after hearing Khan’s counsel Shahid Gondal’s arguments.

Gondal pointed out that the petitioner is the son of Naseer Bhutta, who has a served as Member National Assembly for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said that petition has been filed on the request of the PML-N as a means of political victimisation.

Gondal went on to insist that the petitioner and his family were ardent supporters of the ruling party: “Naseer Bhutta had issued statements in favour of the Sharif family during their Hudaibiya Papers case in the High Court.”

“A direct request in the ECP against the disqualification of Imran Khan cannot be filed,” he argued. “The Election Commission should hear our objections before moving ahead,” Gondal told the bench. “You first need to decide whether you can even hold a hearing on this petition or not,” Gondal retorted.

Replying to this, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retired) Sardar Muhammad Raza expressed his anger and said that the PTI chief hasn’t submitted reply in more than two-and-a-half years and is then showing negative attitude towards the case. “You are trying to divert attention instead of focusing on the actual issue,” remarked Raza. PTI chief Imran Khan meanwhile also submitted to the Supreme Court additional documents relating to the money trail for the funds he used to purchase his Bani Gala property. The documents also detail the funds transferred to one Rashid Ali Khan by Khan’s former spouse, Jemimah Khan.

In June, Jemimah had announced in a tweet that she had “finally tracked down 15 year old bank statements” to substantiate Imran Khan’s claims about his financial transactions in ongoing cases in the SC and the ECP.