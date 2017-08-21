ECP Dismisses Petition Seeking Imran Disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on non-persecution.

A 5-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard a reference filed by one Hashim Ali Bhutta seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for collecting fund for party through ‘prohibited sources’.

When the ECP bench resumed the hearing, the applicant or his counsel did not appear before the bench.

Upon this the ECP dismissed the petition for non-persecution.

Hashim Ali Bhutta had filed the references in ECP against Imran alleging that PTI had collected party funds from ‘prohibited sources’.