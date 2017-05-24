ECP declines PTI request for postponement of funding case

PTI requests for naming probe commission

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s petition to indefinitely postpone the party’s funding case.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, ordered Imran Khan to file his reply by June 7.The ECP was hearing the petition filed by a common man, one Hashim Bhutta.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that he had already submitted a certificate verifying that the funds were not illegal.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan submitted the reply and affidavit on the offshore companies in the Supreme Court on Tuesday saying that whatever money he made between 1971 and 1992 was earned by playing cricket.

The affidavit reads that Imran bought a one-bedroom flat in London for British

Pounds 117,000, a mortgage that was paid off in six years. When the flat was bought, an offshore resident did not have to pay Capital Gains Tax over a property’s sale.

“In 1983, the deponent (Imran) did not know whether he would be a resident in the UK at the time of its sale.” The document added that this is why Imran was advised that the flat be placed under an offshore company which would not have to pay any CGT. “The deponent was the sole owner of the flat and no other asset was placed under Niazi Services the offshore company.” It further stated the London flat had been rented out to a person called Van Der Loo who occupied the flat but did not pay the rent. The person also damaged the property and it had to be repaired before it could be sold. “Keeping Niazi Services alive was a fruitless exercise after the sale of the flat.” Imran informed the court that after retiring from cricket in 1992, his income was from cricket commentary, lectures and royalty from books.“

PTI has requested the Supreme Court to form a commission for investigation into its funding from abroad.

The prayer was made by counsel of PTI Mansoor Khan while submitting arguments before the three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hearing the petition filed by Hanif Abbasi seeking fication of the party on the grounds that it received origin funding.

Submitting his arguments, the PTI counsel said the law has a prescribed procedure for investigating matters pertaining to foreign funding. On this Chief Justice Saqib Nisar posed the question: “So you’re trying to say that we should not hear the case under Article 184/3?”

“Yes, that is precisely what I want,” Mansoor answered. The PTI lawyer took the stance that, according to the law, the government should have investigated the matter and then filed a reference, after which the Supreme Court should have examined the case.