ECP can hear PTI foreign funding case: Raza

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan during a hearing on Monday ruled the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the jurisdiction to continue with the PTI-foreign funding case and rejected the party’s petition challenging its authority.

ECP then adjourned the hearing that includes the matter of contempt of court as well till May 17. Talking to media afterwards, former PTI spokesman Akbar S Babar said the party could not present any evidence pertaining to foreign funding. He added that chairman Imran Khan should present himself for accountability.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) member Daniyal Aziz in his media address said PTI introduced foreign funding in the politics. He explained how the party has been receiving foreign aid since Zardari administration in order to overthrow the then-government. “PTI has no money trail of the funding,” he said. “Anarchy in Pakistan is the aim of foreign funding,” Aziz commented, before adding that Khan failed to reveal any details related to party funding or money trail in the elections. The PML-N leader explained how the nation’s constitution states any political party associated with foreign funding will lose its political standing.

“This foreign funding was carried out via not one, but two companies,” he said. Referring to how PTI’s lawyer has once again asked for additional time Monday, Aziz commented, “Imran Khan, your money trail is absent,” and that there’s some ulterior motive behind this.

Daniyal Aziz added, “ PTI has admitted to receiving funding from people with dual nationalities.”