ECP asks NADRA to provide data for BVM use in by polls

PTI requests ECP to allow MPs in polls campaign

Islamabad

Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and requested him to allow parliamentarians to participate in campaign of bye election NA-120, Lahore-III.

According to ECP, Chief Election Commission (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza has sent the request of PTI leader to ECP four members for legal opinion. CEC will make any decision on the matter in the light of legal opinion of ECP members, it added.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to immediately provide required data for use of biometric voting machine (BVM) on trial basis in bye elections in NA-120, Lahore-III and PP-4, Gujar Khan.According to ECP, the commission has formally written a letter to the Chairman NADRA asking him to provide the required data of voters list, thumb impression and pictures by August 17 for use of BVM machines in bye elections.

It added, the ECP has also dispatched the copies of this letter to the Minister for Interior, Secretary Interior and Secretary National Assembly. Secretary National Assembly has been requested to take this matter with the Parliamentary Reforms Committee. It said that under article 220, officials of all the federal and provincial organizations are bound to assist the ECP. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday established a central monitoring cell at ECP Secretariat Islamabad to monitor the bye elections in NA-120, Lahore-III and PP-4, Gujar Khan. According to ECP, the commission has also constituted monitoring teams to fully monitor the code of conduct and other directives of ECP for bye elections in NA-120, Lahore-III and PP-4 Gujar Khan.—APP