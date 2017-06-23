ECP asks Imran to submit reply by July 6

PTI Chief seeks delay in disqualification case

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed PTI to submit its reply in foreign funding case by 6th the of next month. The ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza while hearing the petition filed by founding member of PTI Akbar. S. Babar Thursday held that Election Commission has the powers to scrutinize the accounts details of PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan requested the ECP to indefinitely postpone the hearing of his disqualification case.

Khan’s counsel Shahid Gondal presented Supreme Court’s order of June 13 regarding the allegations of using prohibited sources before the commission, and took the stance that the apex court has listened to the arguments of ECP’s lawyer, and has indefinitely postponed the case against Imran that was filed by Akbar S Babar.

Gondal further added that the applications of Akbar S Babar and Hashim Ali Bhutta are of same nature, therefore, petition of Bhutta against Imran should also be indefinitely postponed.

Ali Bhutta’s lawyer opposed the request made by Shahid Gondal, and stated that the petition of his client is totally different to that of Akbar S Babar’s.

CEC remarked that Imran Khan should first submit his reply to make his stance clear that whether he accepts the allegations that have been levelled against him, or rejects them. ECP will then take its decision of postponing the case, said Sardar Raza.

PTI chief’s lawyer requested the election commission to give his client some more time to submit his reply. ECP accepted the request and gave him time till July 6 to provide the reply. Later talking to newsmen outside Election Commission, Akbar. S. Babar said PTI is continuously avoiding submitting a reply to the Commission. He said Imran Khan has been collecting funds from overseas Pakistani in the name of change.—INP