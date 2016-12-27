ECP allows time for production of more evidence

Disqualification reference against Imran

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A four-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan heard disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry’s lawyer Akram Sheikh said that Imran Khan had not declared Niazi Services, his offshore company in his tax returns. He requested that cases of Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen be combined together, to which the EC replied that matters were just being complicated.

The EC noted that both parties were just interested in doing politics and that a reference and a petition cannot be heard jointly. Sheikh asked the EC time to submit additional evidence, which he was granted. A lawyer representing PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said that the Election Commission of Pakistan could only give its judgement on issues pointed out in the reference which included only land of Bani Gala. He said that the issue of offshore company was being raised for no reason. Imran Khan has already submitted his reply in the ECP over the disqualification reference rejecting the accusations leveled against him.