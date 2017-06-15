ECP allots PTI ‘bat’ as election symbol

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for participation in the upcoming General Election, allotting the party the ‘bat’ election symbol following its intra-party polls earlier this week. The ECP had earlier withheld the allotment of an electoral symbol to the PTI, owing to its inability to hold intra-party elections, which are mandatory prior to allocation of an election symbol. The PTI, during its two-day intra-party polls, re-elected Imran Khan as chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi as vice chairman for another term. PTI Chief Election Commissioner Azam Swati earlier said the party had held its intra-party election in a hurry to regain its election symbol of ‘bat’ from the ECP as the 2018 General Election draws nearer.