EcoStar launches Boom Box 39 inches LED TV

Equipped with Boom Box and cutting-edge technology, the slim, sleek and an artful EcoStar 39 inches LED leaves viewers spellbound with its powerful sound effects which inundate with the feelings of sound roar.

EcoStar TV sound bar/sound strip at front bottom ushers the sensation of ultimate adventure due to its premium and unmatched sound quality. A unique and pleasing sound makes it an exceptional product, most suited to the living areas and bedrooms in any household.

The aesthetics of design which contains front speakers and a powerful sound bar/strip at the bottom of the screen would make the beholder fly in imagination with theater or cinematic feel. It offers spectacular HD quality, closest to natural colors and sharp pictures without a blur.

EcoStar’s powerful DynaCon Technology makes picture clearer and closer to nature. This latest and unique technology increases the dynamic ratio of the black color, giving a depth to the picture in real sense of the word. As one of the all-time successful models of EcoStar LEDs to suit every need of customers, it is really a hi-tech work of genius offering much more in one TV.