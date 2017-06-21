EcoStar gifts 55” LED TV to all players of cricket team

Staff Reporter

Lahore

EcoStar is a nationwide brand of electronics which believes that a great victory should be enjoyed with great prizes. In order to celebrate Pakistan’s glorious victory in the Champion’s Trophy, EcoStar has announced to gift 55” LED TV set to all players of our National Cricket team. In this amazing cricket season, all fans had a wonderful time and since EcoStar has always been associated with cricket, it has decided to reward our National Cricket team with the objective of boosting their morale. Now our team players can enjoy exceptional quality of EcoStar’s TV’s, whereas their loved ones can watch them playing on big screens of EcoStar from the comfort of their homes. The CEO of EcoStar – Mr. Farooq Naseem stated: “Pakistani cricket now stands for youth, courage and passion. If we manage our affairs with confidence and humility, Pakistan will continue to win championships and produce stars for our future generations.” EcoStar is a brand which stands on quality and reflects technological excellence It possesses the expertise to produce highly reliable products with cutting-edge technologies.