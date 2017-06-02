EcoStar advises to stay hydrated!

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

There is no wonder when it is said, water is heart of life. This is why a human being can no longer survive without water longer than a few days. As the summer season has just arrived every health practitioner and medical expert advises to keep bodies regularly hydrated.

EcoStar being a responsible organization advises its consumers to stay hydrated during hot summers but make sure that water which you are drinking is clean and pure.

Recently company has launched specially designed water dispensers which are available in market. EcoStar aims to provide healthy source of clean and cold water.

EcoStar’s water-dispensers are very easy to use, with numerous features for convenience and safety. These products are aesthetically designed to blend in with the interior décor at any home or office.

Dispenser’s refrigerant capacity is 16 Liters whereas one model without refrigerant is ideally built for domestic use if cabinet is not required. In built Overheat Protection, LED Indicators for Hot & Cold, Energy-Saving, silent operation and Eco-Friendly technology are few of innovative technologies introduces in these artful pieces.

Promising a healthy and comfortable lifestyle for the consumers, EcoStar make sure to get them best quality products in affordable price.