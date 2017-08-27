Economy moving in the right direction

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders and experts on Saturday said the incumbent government was working round-the-clock to put the country on road to progress, and it would win the next general elections on the basis of its performance. Talking to APP, PML-N leader and MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said the incumbent government had launched unprecedented development projects in South Punjab. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would face a major defeat in the next general elections as its government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has done nothing for people’s welfare. PML-N leader and lawmaker Majid Zahoor said that the PML-N would continue its journey of public service by accomplishing mega projects well in time. Member Exective Committee LCCI Shahzad Ayub said that positive policies of the government were showing a clear trend of improvement of national economy. A senior official of commerce ministry said the federal government had given a Rs 180 billion export package to industrial sector during this year to support the declining exports.—APP