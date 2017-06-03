Economic turmoil and trade wars

Rashid A Mughal

THE retreat of the advanced economies from the global economy and, in the case of the UK, from regional trading arrangement lately, at a time when the global economy’s underlying structures are under strain, could have far-reaching consequences. Whether by choice or necessity, the vast majority of the world’s economies are part of a multilateral system that gives their counterparts in the advance world, especially the US and Europe enormous privileges. Three stand out. First because they issue the world’s main reserve currencies(dollar, pound sterling and euro), the advanced economies get to exchange bits of paper that they printed for goods and services produced by others. Second for most global investors, these economic bonds are a quasi-automatic component of portfolio allocations, so their governments budget deficits are financed in part by other countries’ savings.

The advanced economies final key advantage is voting power and representation. They command either veto power or a blocking minority in the Bretton Woods institutions (the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank), which gives them a disproportionate influence on the rules and practices that govern the international economic and monetary system. And, given their historical dominance of these organizations, their nationals are defacto assured the top positions.

These privileges don’t come for free… at least they shouldn’t. In exchange, the advanced economies are supposed to fulfill certain responsibilities that help ensure the system’s functioning and stability. But recent developments have cast double on whether the advanced economies are able to hold up their end of this bargain. Perhaps the most obvious example is the 2008 global financial crisis. The result of excessive risk taking and tax regulation in the advanced economies, the financial system’s near meltdown disrupted global trade, threw millions into un-employment, and tipped the world into a multi year depression.

Policies in recent years, holding back business investment, undermining productivity growth, worsening in- equality, and threatening future potential growth, that are looking to change or are already changing long established cross border trade relation including those within the European Union and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Meanwhile, a prolonged and excessive reliance on monetary policy, including direct central bank involvement in market activities, has distorted asset prices and contributed to resources misallocation. And advanced economies particularly Europe have shown little appetite for reforming outdated elements of governing and representation at the international financial institution, despite major changes in the global economy.

The result of all this is a multilateral system that is less effective, less collaborative, less trusted, and more vulnerable to adhoc tinkering.Against this background, it should not be surprising that globalization and rationalization no longer command the degree of support they once did or that some rising political movements on both sides of the Atlantic are condemning both concepts to win more support for their own causes. It is not yet clear whether this is at temporary and reversible phenomenon or the beginning of protracted challenge to the functioning of the global economy. What is clear is that it is affecting two important relationships.

The first is the relationship between small and large economies. For a long time, small, well-managed, and open economies were the leading beneficiaries of the Bretton Woods system and more generally, of multilateralism. Their size not only made them crave access to outside markets; it also made other market actors more willing to integrate them into regional pacts, owing to their limited displacement potential. But, at a time of surging nationalism,the kind we are witnessing presently, these small and open economies, however well managed, are likely to suffer. Their trading relationships are less stable; the trade pacts on which they depend are vulnerable; and their participation in global policy discussions is less assured.

The Bretton Woods organizations, instituted after world War II to maintain stability, risk losing their influence, and the countries with the clout to bolster to press ahead boldly with the needed reforms. If these tendencies continue, developing countries will probably suffer the most; but they won’t be alone. In the short term, the world economy would face slower economic growth and the risk of greater financial instability.

In the longer term, it would confront the threat of systemic fragmentation and proliferating trade war The first step would probably be to fight the policy at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a tactic that may or may not slow retaliation. As ever with Trump administration policy, much is unclear. What he intends, what his Republican colleagues actually want, and what they together can bring about. It is possible the more significant impact globally will be from dollar strength, which unlike other similar bouts of dollar appreciation will not be cushioned by a rise in export to the US. The trade weighted dollar is already not far off 20 year highs, and has risen by more than 20 percent in the past two and a half years.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration).

Email:[email protected]