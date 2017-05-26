Economic Survey: Rising public debt a matter of concern

Highest GDP rate increases confidence of foreign investors

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Reacting to Economic Survey 2016-17, business leaders and financial experts have expressed concern over rising public debt and called for taking pragmatic steps to increase exports and promotion of agro based industry.

FPCCI leader Ahmed Javed said Pakistan is set to attract very investments from China in coming years. This is the opportunity for a period of long-term economic growth. While investments will create one time stimulus, we need fundamental reforms for long-term sustained growth. This requires increase of savings and investment, control on twin deficits, workers skills training, R&D, and infrastructure, he said.

Ahmed Javed, who is FPCCI Committee on horticulture, said the government needs to strengthen the agriculture sector by facilitating the farmers.

Economic expert, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui said, “Whenever a country increases developmental budget, it helps increasing GDP of the country. It generates employment opportunities for the common people.”

He said, foreign direct investment is coming to the country, which is positive sign. With foreign investment, indigenous local investment should also increase for durable progress. The increase in the budget is positive development anyway, he added.

He said after 18th amendment and NFC award, many departments were transferred to the provinces. The provincial governments have not played their role for development of the country. CPEC can help developing our infrastructure and minimize energy crisis, he said. The government should focus and invest in social sector, he added.

Murtaza Mughal, President, Pakistan Economy Watch said, “The financial indicators show economic progress of any country. In previous 10 years, 2017 has shown the highest GDP. This has increased confidence of foreign investors as well.”

He said because of the efforts of incumbent government, business activities have increased in the country. The government’s priorities are to focus on agriculture and increase tax net. Good news is that dozens of countries are willing to come and invest in Pakistan.

Financial expert, Dr. Saboor Ghayyur said the infrastructure development will increase the pace of CPEC projects. In previous ten months, foreign direct investment has reached to 1.7 billion. The investment can be made in food processing, electronics, and construction sector. If joint ventures are started in cotton value added, it will have great benefits, he added.