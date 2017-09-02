It is a matter of regret as well as concern that over the years the people have been divided into low, middle and upper classes and this unwelcome divide is hampering creation of a society in which all are equal though measures are continuously being taken for achieving this noble objective. It is good to note that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to tackle economic inequality squarely and ensuring quality facilities are available to all segments of the society without any discrimination.

The chief minister emphatically said the government is utilizing all available resources to ensure provision of quality facilities to the masses at large and number of different steps have been taken and are also in the pipeline to bridge the gap between the haves and haves-not and quite assuringly said we are rapidly moving towards changing the culture of having separate facilities of education and healthcare for rich and poor adding that low income families as such will be enjoying same facilities of healthcare and education which are available to affluent.

It is commendable that the provincial government is determined to continue making efforts to minimize the disparity among the people and taking such steps for equitable and just distribution of all available resources which will help in transforming the country into a public welfare state and converting the sufferings of the people into happiness. All these are noble objectives for which the chief minister and the provincial government are earnestly striving and one can only pray that these are achieved at the earliest for the welfare and well-being of the people at large.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

Related