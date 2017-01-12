Economic inequality top global risk

Geneva

Rising income inequality is seen as the top risk for the global economy in 2017, with reforms to market capitalism increasingly viewed as necessary to ward off a populist backlash, the World Economic Forum said Wednesday.

A survey for the WEF’s Global Risks Report, published a week before the group’s annual gathering of the world’s business and political elites in the luxury Swiss ski resort of Davos, said experts believe rising income and wealth disparity will be the most important trend in determining global developments over the next 10 years.

“This points to the need for reviving economic growth, but the growing mood of anti-establishment populism suggests we may have passed the stage where this alone would remedy fractures in society: reforming market capitalism must also be added to the agenda,” said the report.

WEF experts viewed with particular concern the weak recovery from the global economic crisis a decade ago that has left more people unemployed or underemployed.—APP