Economic indicators moving in right direction: Experts

Lahore

Various economists on Monday said that country would be among developed countries as national economy indicators were moving in a right direction. Talking to APP, renowned economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said the PML-N government was paying full attention to the development of different sectors, including power, gas, education, health and roads.

The completion of road infrastructure in the country would definitely bring about prosperity and development, he added. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) Convener on Standing Committees on Customs, Dry Ports Aftab Ahmed Vohra said political stability, improving security situation and low inflation due to low international oil prices and low interest rates were some of the contributing factors in creating an atmosphere to attain international investment.—APP