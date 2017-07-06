Economic growth promotes business linkages with Canada

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood, Wednesday, said that robust economic growth and a visible improvement in the security situation in Pakistan had provided a good opportunity for further strengthening economic and business linkages between the two countries.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here he apprised the Finance Minister about Canada’s International Development Policy which has been launched recently. The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio.

They discussed the current state of bilateral ties including economic cooperation between the two countries. He added that steps had been taken to reactivate the bilateral Trade and Investment Working Group to help promote economic cooperation.

He said that Canadian companies were already exploring opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors, including solar energy and information technology. He highlighted that the level of bilateral trade was currently at a record level.

The Finance Minister said that Canada and Pakistan enjoy friendly and long-standing bilateral ties. He welcomed the reactivation of the Working Group, and said there is ample room to further enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He said that joint efforts should be made by both sides to this end. He highlighted that international investors and companies from various countries are currently investing and setting up businesses in Pakistan. He also encouraged Canadian investors and firms to explore and benefit from the business and investment opportunities available in the country.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan is committed to the eradication of polio, and all efforts are being made to this end. While exchanging views with the High Commissioner on the ‘debt for education’ swap, the Finance Minister said that the present government lays strong emphasis on the promotion of education at all levels. He welcomed all initiatives to achieve this objective.

The Finance Minister said that, after having achieved macroeconomic stability, Pakistan is now fully focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He appreciated Canada’s support for development projects in Pakistan. He said that the present government is keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership between Pakistan and Canada.