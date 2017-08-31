Economic crisis of Pakistan

Dancing around the fire is not the solution to any problem. One should try to see beneath the surface in order to grasp an idea about the basic issue. Despite a stream of strong words and announcements made by the past rulers of Pakistan, nothing concrete has been done to introduce a proper economy revival plan. Rather the situation has taken a quantum leap for the worse. At present the sorry state of the economy, tops the problems facing the country. Seeing the horrible economic distress, some still suggest restoring to the begging bowl and further subjugation of donor agencies as the only solution to it. Such an approach cannot provide a way out; it aggravates the situation and amounts to commit suicide. Therefore, the leadership realized that there is no option but to reshape the economic strategy altogether. Further, Pakistan has to work on the economy and has to change its future plans of economy if it wants to be developed. But really it staggers me to mention that the economy of Pakistan was doomed of disasters. It has become the victim of eccentric policies of our past rulers. It has been mismanaged up to this extent that the country has virtually become bankrupt. Reason that Pakistan has become virtually bankrupt is the socio-cultural attitude of people which is also an obstacle in the way of economic development of Pakistan. In Pakistan most of the people are illiterate so instead of working on IT (Information Technology) the government should work on agriculture by constructing new dams to increase the availability of water for irrigation purpose. The tariff of electricity for agriculture purposes should be lowered to ensure at least 40% share of agriculture sector in consumption of power.MEHRULLAH JAMEELKoshk Turbat

