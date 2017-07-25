Economic activities accelerated under PM’s leadership

Governor SBP meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Monday said that people are reaping the benefits of rapid economic activities. He was talking to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa who called on him, here on Monday. He congratulated Tariq Bajwa on assumption of the charge of Governor State Bank.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that economic activities have geared up under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the national economy has taken off. He said that continuity in policies is essential for strong economy so that all the segments of the society could be benefited from stabilized economic growth.

He said that due to the solid policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N government, the national economy has been strengthened and growth rate has been increased despite some impediments while international bodies have also openly admitted that Pakistan’s economy has been burgeoning.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had always given priority to national interest as its politics was based on the public development and prosperity.