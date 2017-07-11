ECNEC approves various dev projects in different sectors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) Monday gave approval to various development projects related to power generation, health services, communication, transit and agriculture development projects.

The meeting of ECNEC chaired by Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The council approved 40.8 Megawatt Koto Hydropower Project, District Lower Dir with total cost of cost Rs 13,987.75 million besides giving go ahead to the project for enhancing Public Private Partnerships in Pakistan (Provincial Support) Project in Sindh with total cost of cost Rs 19,289.01 million.

ECNEC also approved Rs 13,926.63 million Integration of Health Services Delivery with Special Focus on MNCH, LHW, and Nutrition Programme (DFID) and Aus-Aid Assisted, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also approved Establishment of Children Hospital at Bahawalpur with cost of Rs 5,008.376 million.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (Phase- IV) 2017-18 was also approved with total cost Rs 6,196.50 million while the council also approved construction of Rathoa Haryam Bridge and Approaches Across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur-Islamgarh Road with cost of Rs 6480.159 million.

The council also approved Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) Karachi Transformation Project (KTS), costing Rs 10,260.600 million besides approving improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglot – Skardu Road (S-1,164 km) – revised with an expenditure of Rs 32,325.6 million. The improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side of ThokarNiaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5 (KM 10 + 170) with cost of Rs 10,397.3 million was also approved.

The ECNEC also approved Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project with cost Rs 49,346 million and also approved Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (Revised) with cost of Rs 67,459 million.