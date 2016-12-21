ECNEC approves Rs8179.092m for 34 districts

Islamabad

The Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here at the Prime Minister’s Office Tuesday.

ECNEC considered and approved the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (Revised), which will be implemented in 34 districts all over Pakistan at a rationalized cost of Rs. 8,179.092 million. The program is expected to be completed in 36 months.

The project aims at improving the health status of the population in the country by ensuring access to quality health care especially enhancing coverage and access to secondary and priority treatment of the poor and vulnerable population. The insurance cover would be limited to Rs. 50,000 per family per annum for secondary care treatment and Rs. 250,000 per family per annum for priority treatment.

ECNEC also considered and approved “Renewable Energy Development Sector Investment Program (REDSIP) (2nd revised PC I) at an estimated cost of Rs. 15,794.66 million including FEC of Rs. 4,865.97 million.

The project envisages construction of three hydropower projects with total capacity of 56.2 MW including 36.6 MW Daral Khawar Hydropower project (HPP), 17 MW Ranolia HPP and 2.6 MW Machai HPP. Under this programme, three feasibility studies of Koto HPP (31MW), Jabori HPP(8MW) and Karora HPP(9.8MW) will also be carried out besides capacity building of PEDO.

The main objective of the REDSIP program is to develop on sustainable basis, environment friendly and affordable, renewable power potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project will be located in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Dir, Shangla, Mansehra and Peshawar.

The 1410 MW Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project was also approved by ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs. 82,361.6 million. The implementation period of the project will be around 48 months (2017-2021). The aim of the project is installation of three additional power generating units, having installed capacity of 470 MW each (total 1410 MW) on existing Tunnel-5 without affecting the capacity of irrigation release. The total installed capacity of Tarbela Dam after completion of Tarbela 5th extension will rise to 6298 MW.

ECNEC also gave final approval for the Dualization and Improvement of Mandra Chakwal Road Project (64 km) Revised at the total cost of Rs.9332.006 million. The project had been approved by ECNEC in principle on 8th March 2016 with an observation; the final approval came after the compliance of the said observation. The project is for the improvement/ rehabilitation of 64 km existing road to a width of 7.3 m (2-lanes carriageway), construction of additional 7.3 m wide road (2-lanes carriageway) provision of 7.3 m wide and 14.5km Chakwal Northern by-pass, a railway flyover with allied structures and facilities. —NNI