ECC okays $25m for Disaster Risk Management Fund

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Wednesday, approved allocation of funds $25 million for National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has set up the fund which aims to have a government-owned sustainable mechanism to support disaster risk financing instruments that can enhance country’s resilience to natural calamities.

The Asian Development Bank has shown an indicative assistance of $ 1.2 billion as loan for this fund. EAD and ADB, signed the loan agreement for USD 200 million on 2nd December 2016 as first tranche against the total amount. The fund will enable the government to immediately and effectively respond to natural calamities.

The NDRMF will reduce the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards by prioritizing and financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic benefits, taking into account climate change, as well as disaster risks and their impacts. The government will pass on ADB loan funds to the NDRMF as a grant, for on-granting by NDRMF to eligible implementing partners.

The NDRMF will finance up to 70% of the cost of eligible subprojects that will enhance Pakistan’s resilience to extreme weather events and other natural hazards. The NDRMF will also enter into insurance arrangements to develop markets for the transfer of residual risks that cannot be mitigated.

ECC met here with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair and approved NEPRA’s proposal to allow exemption from withholding tax on Dividends to the Transmission Line Projects under Transmission Policy 2015.

ECC also accorded approval for grant of Rs. 12.00 million as equity share of GoP to clear liabilities and financial obligations so as to facilitate process of winding up of Pakistan Textile City, (PTCL) Ltd.

The chair also directed formation of a committee comprising SAPM on Law, representatives from NBP, SECP and the CEO of PTCL to oversee smooth finalization of the company’s winding up process.