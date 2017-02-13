ECC directs Water, Power Ministry to complete reform initiatives timely

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC), Monday, appreciated the performance of the Ministry of Water and Power and directed the Ministry to ensure completion of remaining development and reform initiatives as per timelines.

The meeting later, after considering a proposal from the Ministry of Water and Power, accorded approval for issuance of Sovereign Guarantee in respect of syndicated term finance facility for the Power Sector. Another proposal by the Ministry of Water and Power on Withholding Tax on dividend for HVDC Transmission Line from Matiari to Lahore was deferred for inter-ministerial discussion and re-submission to the ECC thereafter.

HVDC electric power transmission system (also called a power super highway or an electrical super highway) uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems

ECC met here with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair and held detailed discussion on the proposal by the Ministry of Industries and Production for release of Rs. 1035.202 million to Utility Stores Corporation(USC) on account of maintaining subsidized prices of 11 essential items. The Chair with consensus of the house deferred the matter of release of funds and directed for a special audit of the sale-purchase prices of certain items, within 15 days to determine the need for release of the amount of subsidy.

Secretary Water & Power on the occasion gave a short presentation on performance of power sector for the years 2014-16. He said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, all possible efforts had been made for development and strengthening of the power sector. With concerted efforts there has been considerable decrease in load shedding in the country. In Urban areas load shedding had decreased from almost 12-14 hours in 2013 to 4 hours in Dec-16. For Industrial consumers the load shedding has become zero.

He said during the last two years, recovery rate was as high as 93% which had benefited the national exchequer by Rs.93 billion. Transmission and Distribution losses had been brought down to lowest ever, 17.80% by 2016, again benefiting the exchequer by Rs. 23 billion. AT&C losses, stood at 23% in 2016, unprecedented not only in Pakistan but in the region and this saved an amount of Rs. 116 billion for the nation. Secretary Water and Power further informed that efforts were afoot towards achieving zero percent load-shedding.