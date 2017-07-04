ECC approves LPG-Air Mix plants in Sindh, Balochistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the summary submitted by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources (MP&NR) advising SSGC for installing 30 LPG-Air Mix Plants in the far flung areas of Sindh and Balochistan where distribution of natural gas through conventional pipelines is not feasible.

Minister of State for P&NR, Jam Kamal Khan updated by SSGC on the progress of installation of LPG-Air Mix Plants in Sindh and Balochistan

SSGC had carried out detailed surveys of the proposed locations, identified population of areas and requirements of distribution network. Process of acquiring land vide Land Acquisition Act 1894 for the installation of these plants was initiated and accordingly Board of Revenue, Balochistan and Deputy Commissioners were taken on-board and are being pursued for acquisition of required land plots.

Out of a total of 27 locations, site visits of 25 locations were carried out (23 in Balochistan and 2 in Sindh). Till date, SSGC has offer for just 3 out of 25 locations in Balochistan.

Minister of State for P&NR, Jam Kamal Khan conveyed that provincial authorities and financial aspect be followed at a regular basis.