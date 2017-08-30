ECC approves 14.2 MMCFD gas allocation from Sofia field to SSGC

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Tuesday, approved allocation of 14.2 MMCFD gas from Sofia field to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited owing to availability of nearest transmission network and that the gas from same block is already being supplied to SSGC. The proposal in this regard was moved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources. ECC met here with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and also approved to replace four LPG Air Mix Projects keeping in view road access, availability of land and safety and security issues. As per decision of ECC, Air Mix Project Malkot (KPK) is proposed to be replaced with project at Balakot, Forward Kahuta with Drosh (Chitral) Hajira(AJK) to Beor Tehsil Kahuta and Abbaspur (AJK) to Ban, Tehsil Murree. On re-allocation of gas from existing fields, ECC approved proposal of Petroleum division to re-allocate up to 130 MMCFD gas from OGDCL’s KPD field to SSGC and SNGPL on equal sharing basis in line with earlier ECC decision dated 06-10-2009. It was decided that up to 25 MMCFD gas from MOL’s Makori East field and 6.4 MMCFD from Makori Deep field would be allocated to SNGPL for meeting its gas demand and supply. The ECC also allowed marketing of diesel oil conforming to EURO-IV and EURO-V specifications under deregulated environment provided there was no burden on government of Pakistan. Over the issue of wheat subsidy in Gilgit-Baltistan, the ECC approved to enhance the subsidy up to Rs. 2 / Kg by the end of current financial year as consented and agreed by Gilgit Baltistan government. The ECC decided that funds for supply of wheat would be provided on quarterly basis during harsh weather while it would be provided on monthly basis for the remaining part of the year.The ECC also approved payment of two months’ salary to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills.

