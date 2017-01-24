EC to probe corruption cases of above Rs50m: Ghani

Peshawar

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said cases involving corruption of more than Ehtisab Commission would investigate Rs50m and no one would be arrested without the directives of Ehtisab Court.

Briefing media regarding decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, he said corruption cases less than Rs. 50 million would be disposed of by Anti Corruption Establishment. He said arrests would be made by Ehtisab Commission following the directives of Ehtisab Court while the commission would present its annual progress report in the provincial assembly.

He informed that chairing the meeting KP CM expressed dismay over the delay in appointment of Director General Ehtisab Commission and directed establishment division to contact scrutiny committee which was mandated to make the appointment.

The CM’s Advisor said cabinet had also approved amended Ehtisab Commission Act after the suggestions forwarded by cabinet to make the act in accordance with the growing needs. He said Ehtisab Commission Amendment Act 2014 would be called as Ehtisab Commission Amendment Bill 2014.

He said scrutiny committee would be authorized to entertain complaints against DG Ehtisab Commission and Commissioner while actions would be taken against those found guilty of lodging false complaints.

He said prosecution experience would be considered in appointing DG Ehtisab Commission and Commissioners.

Advisor to CM, Mushtaq Ghani informed that provincial cabinet had approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 350.345 million for population welfare and tasked Chief Secretary to establish a strong liaison between Department of Health and Population Welfare.—APP