EBM sponsors 16th young leaders moot

A legacy of almost 50 years of excellence, Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturing company, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Private) Limited have been the founding partners of School of Leadership premiere annual event – the Young Leaders Conference consecutively for the past 16 years. This event spanning over six days is planned to take place in Karachi starting from Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The theme for YLC this year is ‘300’ honoring youth who are awakened, imaginative, disciplined and dynamic.

Talking about the YLC theme, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, CEO and MD at EBM said, “we want the youth to understand that strength isn’t always in numbers. Like the 300 Spartans who understood the key to success; to never surrender but stand dignified when faced with adversity. The world’s biggest challenges are in fact opportunities and our youth understands this and needs visionary leadership. EBM’s message this year to our youth is ‘Rise to Glory’. We believe youth are the true harbingers of change and success as our country’s future belongs to them.” “We strongly believe in SOL’s philosophy of enabling the youth to help them grow and become better leaders.