Eateries in capital offering discounted ‘Azadi meals’ on I-Day 

Various food outlets of federal capital have joined the preparations of upcoming 70th Independence Day celebrations by offering discounted‘Azadi meals’ like Azadi dresses and other accessories. The addition of discounted meals offered by different eateries among the other traditions of wearing flag coloured dresses, illuminating houses and vehicles have added more charm and festivity to the I-Day celebrations. The youngsters who are busy in buying flags, bunting, pin badges, stickers, balloons, Azadi dresses are also planning to visit the food outlets of their choice on I-Day to enjoy special meal being offered on Azadi day. “It is a good trend that food outlets are also taking part in I-Day celebration by offering discounted meals on the day”, Kamran, a resident of F-10 said. He said, “like Aftari and Sehri meal packages, now eateries in capital are also coming forward to become the part of I-Day festivities by offering meal packages on the day which is a good trend”.—APP

